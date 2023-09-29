Jon Berti vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
On Friday, Jon Berti (1.071 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is batting .292 with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Berti will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .588 with four homers during his last outings.
- Berti has recorded a hit in 76 of 122 games this year (62.3%), including 27 multi-hit games (22.1%).
- He has homered in six games this season (4.9%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Berti has had an RBI in 26 games this year (21.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (4.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37 games this season (30.3%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|60
|.283
|AVG
|.301
|.316
|OBP
|.352
|.391
|SLG
|.420
|13
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|13
|33/9
|K/BB
|42/16
|7
|SB
|8
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 178 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Bido gets the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.36 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday, Aug. 26 -- the righty threw 2 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 6.36 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .274 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.