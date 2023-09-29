On Friday, Jon Berti (1.071 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is batting .292 with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Berti will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .588 with four homers during his last outings.

Berti has recorded a hit in 76 of 122 games this year (62.3%), including 27 multi-hit games (22.1%).

He has homered in six games this season (4.9%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Berti has had an RBI in 26 games this year (21.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (4.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37 games this season (30.3%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 60 .283 AVG .301 .316 OBP .352 .391 SLG .420 13 XBH 13 3 HR 4 20 RBI 13 33/9 K/BB 42/16 7 SB 8

Pirates Pitching Rankings