The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler (.455 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 22 doubles, 36 home runs and 63 walks while hitting .245.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 107th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Soler has had a hit in 85 of 134 games this year (63.4%), including multiple hits 25 times (18.7%).

In 23.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

Soler has an RBI in 45 of 134 games this season, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 57 of 134 games this season, and more than once 14 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 64 .248 AVG .242 .319 OBP .349 .488 SLG .529 29 XBH 29 16 HR 20 35 RBI 39 69/27 K/BB 70/36 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings