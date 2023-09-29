Jorge Soler vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler (.455 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Mets.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has 22 doubles, 36 home runs and 63 walks while hitting .245.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 107th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Soler has had a hit in 85 of 134 games this year (63.4%), including multiple hits 25 times (18.7%).
- In 23.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler has an RBI in 45 of 134 games this season, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 57 of 134 games this season, and more than once 14 times.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|64
|.248
|AVG
|.242
|.319
|OBP
|.349
|.488
|SLG
|.529
|29
|XBH
|29
|16
|HR
|20
|35
|RBI
|39
|69/27
|K/BB
|70/36
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.61 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 178 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Bido gets the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.36 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday, Aug. 26 when the righty threw 2 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.36, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .274 against him.
