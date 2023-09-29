Josh Bell vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Josh Bell (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Mets.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .247 with 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks.
- Bell has picked up a hit in 98 of 147 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.
- He has gone deep in 21 games this year (14.3%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 53 games this season (36.1%), Bell has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (8.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 28.6% of his games this year (42 of 147), he has scored, and in eight of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|47
|.257
|AVG
|.227
|.327
|OBP
|.322
|.431
|SLG
|.395
|25
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|7
|34
|RBI
|26
|63/28
|K/BB
|42/24
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.61 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 178 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Bido (2-5) takes the mound for the Pirates in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 6.36 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, Aug. 26, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing eight earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 6.36 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .274 to his opponents.
