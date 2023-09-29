The Miami Marlins, including Josh Bell (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell is hitting .247 with 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks.
  • Bell has picked up a hit in 98 of 147 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.
  • He has gone deep in 21 games this year (14.3%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 53 games this season (36.1%), Bell has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (8.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 28.6% of his games this year (42 of 147), he has scored, and in eight of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
75 GP 47
.257 AVG .227
.327 OBP .322
.431 SLG .395
25 XBH 15
11 HR 7
34 RBI 26
63/28 K/BB 42/24
0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.61 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 178 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Bido (2-5) takes the mound for the Pirates in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 6.36 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, Aug. 26, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing eight earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 6.36 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .274 to his opponents.
