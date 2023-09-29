The Miami Marlins, including Josh Bell (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .247 with 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks.

Bell has picked up a hit in 98 of 147 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.

He has gone deep in 21 games this year (14.3%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 53 games this season (36.1%), Bell has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (8.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 28.6% of his games this year (42 of 147), he has scored, and in eight of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 47 .257 AVG .227 .327 OBP .322 .431 SLG .395 25 XBH 15 11 HR 7 34 RBI 26 63/28 K/BB 42/24 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings