Friday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (75-84) and Miami Marlins (82-76) squaring off at PNC Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:35 PM ET on September 29.

Edward Cabrera (7-7) will start for the Marlins in this matchup. The Pirates, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Marlins vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Marlins vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 67 times this season and won 40, or 59.7%, of those games.

Miami has entered 63 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 38-25 in those contests.

The Marlins have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami has scored 655 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Marlins have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule