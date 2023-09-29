Marlins vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (75-84) and Miami Marlins (82-76) squaring off at PNC Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:35 PM ET on September 29.
Edward Cabrera (7-7) will start for the Marlins in this matchup. The Pirates, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.
Marlins vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 67 times this season and won 40, or 59.7%, of those games.
- Miami has entered 63 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 38-25 in those contests.
- The Marlins have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Miami has scored 655 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 22
|Brewers
|L 16-1
|JT Chargois vs Corbin Burnes
|September 23
|Brewers
|W 5-4
|Jesús Luzardo vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 24
|Brewers
|W 6-1
|Edward Cabrera vs Freddy Peralta
|September 27
|@ Mets
|L 11-2
|Braxton Garrett vs Joey Lucchesi
|September 27
|@ Mets
|W 4-2
|Johnny Cueto vs Kodai Senga
|September 29
|@ Pirates
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs TBA
|September 30
|@ Pirates
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Quinn Priester
|October 1
|@ Pirates
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Mitch Keller
|October 2
|@ Mets
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs David Peterson
