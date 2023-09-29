Jared Triolo and Luis Arraez hit the field when the Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins meet on Friday at PNC Park.

The Marlins are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Pirates have +100 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Marlins vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Time: 6:35 PM ET

TV: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -120 +100 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Marlins have a record of 1-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been the moneyline favorite 67 total times this season. They've gone 40-27 in those games.

Miami has gone 38-25 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (60.3% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Marlins a 54.5% chance to win.

Miami has had an over/under set by bookmakers 157 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 74 of those games (74-77-6).

The Marlins have a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 46-35 36-41 38-29 43-47 61-58 20-18

