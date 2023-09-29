Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates will try to beat Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins when the teams square off on Friday at 6:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins are 23rd in MLB action with 165 total home runs.

Miami's .406 slugging percentage is 19th in baseball.

The Marlins rank fourth in MLB with a .259 batting average.

Miami scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (655 total, 4.1 per game).

The Marlins' .316 on-base percentage ranks 20th in MLB.

Marlins batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.3 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.

Miami's 4.31 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins have the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.295).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Edward Cabrera gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.22 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

Cabrera is looking to record his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Cabrera is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.6 frames per appearance on the hill.

In two of his 21 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Brewers L 16-1 Home JT Chargois Corbin Burnes 9/23/2023 Brewers W 5-4 Home Jesús Luzardo Brandon Woodruff 9/24/2023 Brewers W 6-1 Home Edward Cabrera Freddy Peralta 9/27/2023 Mets L 11-2 Away Braxton Garrett Joey Lucchesi 9/27/2023 Mets W 4-2 Away Johnny Cueto Kodai Senga 9/29/2023 Pirates - Away Edward Cabrera - 9/30/2023 Pirates - Away Edward Cabrera Quinn Priester 10/1/2023 Pirates - Away Braxton Garrett Mitch Keller 10/2/2023 Mets - Away Jesús Luzardo David Peterson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.