On Friday, September 29 at 6:35 PM ET, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (82-76) visit Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (75-84) in the series opener at PNC Park.

The Pirates have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Marlins (-120). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Marlins vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera - MIA (7-7, 4.22 ERA) vs TBA - PIT

Marlins vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Marlins Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 67 games this season and won 40 (59.7%) of those contests.

The Marlins have a 38-25 record (winning 60.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins have a 1-3 record over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 127 games this season and have come away with the win 55 times (43.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 50 times in 114 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +6600 13th 3rd

