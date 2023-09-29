Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Pirates on September 29, 2023
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the Miami Marlins visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Friday at 6:35 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Edward Cabrera Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)
Cabrera Stats
- The Marlins' Edward Cabrera (7-7) will make his 20th start of the season.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Cabrera will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.
Cabrera Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 24
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|2
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 18
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|at Brewers
|Sep. 12
|4.2
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 6
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|8
|2
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 31
|3.0
|2
|2
|2
|3
|6
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 31 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs, 52 walks and 83 RBI (150 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashing .265/.332/.465 so far this season.
- Reynolds has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Sep. 28
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0
Ke'Bryan Hayes Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Hayes Stats
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs, 28 walks and 62 RBI (133 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashing .275/.313/.457 so far this year.
Hayes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Sep. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
