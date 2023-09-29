Player prop bet odds for Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the Miami Marlins visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Friday at 6:35 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Edward Cabrera Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Cabrera Stats

The Marlins' Edward Cabrera (7-7) will make his 20th start of the season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Cabrera will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Cabrera Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Sep. 24 5.0 5 1 1 5 2 vs. Mets Sep. 18 5.1 4 1 1 4 1 at Brewers Sep. 12 4.2 1 2 2 5 6 vs. Dodgers Sep. 6 4.0 1 0 0 8 2 vs. Phillies Jul. 31 3.0 2 2 2 3 6

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 31 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs, 52 walks and 83 RBI (150 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .265/.332/.465 so far this season.

Reynolds has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Sep. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Sep. 27 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 23 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 0

Ke'Bryan Hayes Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs, 28 walks and 62 RBI (133 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .275/.313/.457 so far this year.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Sep. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Phillies Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Sep. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

