The Miami Marlins (82-76) visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (75-84) to open a three-game series at PNC Park, with first pitch at 6:35 PM ET on Friday. The Marlins are coming off a series split with the Mets, and the Pirates a series loss to the Phillies.

Edward Cabrera (7-7) will take the mound for the Marlins in this matchup. The Pirates, however, have yet to list a starter.

Marlins vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cabrera - MIA (7-7, 4.22 ERA) vs TBA - PIT

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera

The Marlins will hand the ball to Cabrera (7-7) for his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.22 and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .207 in 21 games this season.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Cabrera will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

