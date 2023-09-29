The matchups in a Friday soccer lineup that shouldn't be missed include the Saudi League Soccer match featuring Al-Ta'ee playing Al Nassr.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ta'ee vs Al Nassr

  • League: Saudi League Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:45 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Hilal vs Al-Shabab FC

  • League: Saudi League Soccer
  • Game Time: 1:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: RC Strasbourg Alsace vs RC Lens

  • League: Ligue 1
  • Game Time: 2:50 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Benfica vs FC Porto

  • League: Primeira Liga
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Duke vs Syracuse

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Gualaceo vs Deportivo Cuenca

  • League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: Cavalry FC vs Valour FC

  • League: Canadian Premier League Soccer
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.