Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Quinn Priester on the hill, on September 30 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .257 with 32 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.

De La Cruz is batting .286 during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.

De La Cruz has reached base via a hit in 97 games this year (of 148 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.

He has homered in 12.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

De La Cruz has driven in a run in 51 games this year (34.5%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 31.8% of his games this season (47 of 148), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 74 .293 AVG .223 .339 OBP .270 .449 SLG .380 27 XBH 24 8 HR 11 40 RBI 38 64/19 K/BB 75/20 1 SB 3

