Bryan De La Cruz vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Quinn Priester on the hill, on September 30 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .257 with 32 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.
- De La Cruz is batting .286 during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
- De La Cruz has reached base via a hit in 97 games this year (of 148 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- He has homered in 12.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- De La Cruz has driven in a run in 51 games this year (34.5%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 31.8% of his games this season (47 of 148), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|74
|.293
|AVG
|.223
|.339
|OBP
|.270
|.449
|SLG
|.380
|27
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|38
|64/19
|K/BB
|75/20
|1
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.61 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- Priester (3-2) takes the mound for the Pirates in his eighth start of the season. He has a 7.86 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 7.86, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .273 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.