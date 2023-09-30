As of September 30, the Miami Dolphins' odds of winning the Super Bowl (+900) make them fourth-best in the league.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: -140

-140 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+900), the Dolphins are fourth-best in the NFL. They are one spot below that, fifth-best, according to computer rankings.

Bookmakers have moved the Dolphins' Super Bowl odds up from +2500 at the start of the season to +900. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 16th-biggest change.

The implied probability of the Dolphins winning the Super Bowl, based on their +900 moneyline odds, is 10%.

Miami Betting Insights

Miami has three wins in three games against the spread this season.

Two of the Dolphins' three games have hit the over.

The Dolphins have been the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they won both of the games.

Miami won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Dolphins rank 23rd in total defense this season (361.3 yards allowed per game), but they've been shining on offense, ranking best in the NFL with 550.3 total yards per game.

On offense, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit, ranking best in the NFL by totaling 43.3 points per game. They rank 20th on defense (23.7 points allowed per game).

Dolphins Impact Players

In three games, Raheem Mostert has run for 240 yards (80.0 per game) and six TDs.

Also, Mostert has 10 receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown.

In three games, Tua Tagovailoa has passed for 1,024 yards (341.3 per game), with eight touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 71.3%.

In three games, Tyreek Hill has 25 catches for 412 yards (137.3 per game) and four scores.

On the ground, Devon Achane has scored two times and picked up 208 yards (104.0 per game).

Jevon Holland has recorded 33 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended in three games for the Dolphins.

Dolphins Player Futures

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers W 36-34 +2500 2 September 17 @ Patriots W 24-17 +8000 3 September 24 Broncos W 70-20 +20000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +900 5 October 8 Giants - +12500 6 October 15 Panthers - +30000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +700 8 October 29 Patriots - +8000 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Raiders - +15000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +15000 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +12500 14 December 11 Titans - +8000 15 December 17 Jets - +15000 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1000 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1600 18 January 7 Bills - +900

