Eun-Hee Ji is ready to play in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas, taking place from September 29-30.

She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

Par: 71 / 6,438 yards
Ji Odds to Win: +4000

Eun-Hee Ji Insights

Ji has finished better than par five times and posted 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds.

She has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 18 rounds.

Over her last 18 rounds, Ji has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Ji has finished in the top 20 in one of her past five appearances.

She has made the cut in four of her past five tournaments.

Ji has finished with a better-than-average score in two of her past five tournaments.

Ji will look to prolong her streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 33 -3 279 0 15 1 1 $457,458

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,438 yards, 587 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Pinnacle Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Ji has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,584 yards, while Pinnacle Country Club will be at 6,438 yards this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Ji's Last Time Out

Ji was in the 28th percentile on par 3s at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

Her 4.17-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the AIG Women’s Open ranked in the 49th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.13).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, Ji shot better than 50% of the golfers (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Ji recorded a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the field averaged 0.9).

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Ji recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (1.8).

Ji's two birdies or better on par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were less than the tournament average of 4.3.

At that most recent competition, Ji posted a bogey or worse on nine of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Ji ended the AIG Women’s Open with a birdie or better on four of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 3.7.

On the 12 par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Ji carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.1.

