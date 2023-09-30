The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) hit the road for a SWAC showdown against the Florida A&M Rattlers (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Rice-Totten Stadium.

Mississippi Valley State has struggled offensively, ranking -1-worst in the FCS (124 yards per game) this season. However, the defense ranks best, allowing only 138.7 yards per game. Florida A&M has been thriving on defense, allowing just 17 points per contest (12th-best). On offense, it ranks 53rd by putting up 26.5 points per game.

Here we will break down all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on Valley SN.

Florida A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Valley SN

Valley SN City: Itta Bena, Mississippi

Itta Bena, Mississippi Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Florida A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Key Statistics

Florida A&M Mississippi Valley State 394.5 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 124 (130th) 290.3 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.7 (1st) 113.5 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 47.7 (128th) 281 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 76.3 (128th) 5 (122nd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has put up 1,089 passing yards, or 272.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.8% of his passes and has collected eight touchdowns with three interceptions.

Terrell Jennings has rushed 33 times for 178 yards, with three touchdowns.

Jaquez Yant has racked up 140 yards on 33 carries with one touchdown.

Jah'Marae Sheread has collected 21 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 222 (55.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 24 times and has one touchdown.

Marcus Riley has 12 receptions (on eight targets) for a total of 198 yards (49.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Nicholas Dixon's nine targets have resulted in 10 grabs for 194 yards and one touchdown.

Mississippi Valley State Stats Leaders

Ty'Jarian Williams has recorded 157 yards (52.3 ypg) on 23-of-37 passing this season.

Jared Wilson has racked up 100 yards on 18 carries.

Jakobe Thomas has been handed the ball one time this year and racked up 33 yards (11 per game).

Kerrick Ross has hauled in seven catches for 59 yards (19.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Malik Antwine has put up a 44-yard season so far, reeling in five passes on five targets.

Cobie Bates has racked up five catches for 34 yards, an average of 11.3 yards per game.

