The Florida Gators are expected to come out on top in their game versus the Kentucky Wildcats at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, according to our computer projections. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Florida vs. Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida (+1) Over (44.5) Florida 24, Kentucky 23

Florida Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 50.0% chance of a victory for the Gators.

The Gators are 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

When they have played as at least 1-point underdogs this year, the Gators are 1-1 against the spread.

The Gators have not gone over a point total in three games with a set over/under.

Florida games this season have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 5.3 more than the point total in this matchup.

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Wildcats have beaten the spread three times in four games.

In games they were favored in by 1 point or more so far this season, the Kentucky has gone 3-1 against the spread.

Two Wildcats games (out of four) have gone over the point total this year.

The total for this game is 44.5, eight points fewer than the average total in Kentucky games thus far this season.

Gators vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kentucky 38 15.5 35.7 11.3 45 28 Florida 27.8 13.5 33.3 10 11 24

