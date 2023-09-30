MWC opponents will do battle when the No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs (4-0) meet the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-4) at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field in Fresno, California. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Fresno State vs. Nevada? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Fresno State vs. Nevada?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Fresno State 41, Nevada 19

Fresno State 41, Nevada 19 Fresno State has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline favorite of -3000 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Nevada has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

This season, the Wolf Pack have been at least a +1200 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The Bulldogs have a 96.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Nevada (+24.5)



Nevada (+24.5) Fresno State has covered the spread every time so far this season.

The Bulldogs covered the spread in their only game when favored by 24.5 points or more.

Thus far in 2023 Nevada has two wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack have been underdogs by 24.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the Fresno State vs. Nevada matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) Fresno State and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's total of 50.5 points twice this season.

This season, every game Nevada has played finished with a combined score over 50.5 points.

The point total for the game of 50.5 is 5.3 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Fresno State (38.8 points per game) and Nevada (17 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Fresno State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.5 47.5 47.5 Implied Total AVG 30 38 26 ATS Record 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Nevada

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.5 58.5 61.5 Implied Total AVG 44.7 44 45 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.