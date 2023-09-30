Garrett Hampson vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Garrett Hampson -- .226 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Quinn Priester on the mound, on September 30 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Pirates.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is hitting .280 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 23 walks.
- In 55.7% of his games this season (44 of 79), Hampson has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (16.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 3.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 79), and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.8% of his games this season, Hampson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3%.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this year (30.4%), including one multi-run game.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|42
|.289
|AVG
|.273
|.381
|OBP
|.336
|.411
|SLG
|.372
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|11
|25/12
|K/BB
|41/11
|2
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 178 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Priester (3-2 with a 7.86 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 7.86, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
