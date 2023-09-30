Garrett Hampson -- .226 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Quinn Priester on the mound, on September 30 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is hitting .280 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 23 walks.

In 55.7% of his games this season (44 of 79), Hampson has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (16.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 3.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 79), and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.8% of his games this season, Hampson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3%.

He has scored at least once 24 times this year (30.4%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 42 .289 AVG .273 .381 OBP .336 .411 SLG .372 9 XBH 7 1 HR 2 12 RBI 11 25/12 K/BB 41/11 2 SB 3

