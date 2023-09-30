Garrett Hampson -- .226 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Quinn Priester on the mound, on September 30 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson is hitting .280 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 23 walks.
  • In 55.7% of his games this season (44 of 79), Hampson has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (16.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in 3.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 79), and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 22.8% of his games this season, Hampson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3%.
  • He has scored at least once 24 times this year (30.4%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 42
.289 AVG .273
.381 OBP .336
.411 SLG .372
9 XBH 7
1 HR 2
12 RBI 11
25/12 K/BB 41/11
2 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 178 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Priester (3-2 with a 7.86 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 7.86, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
