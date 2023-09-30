Jacob Stallings vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jacob Stallings -- with an on-base percentage of .219 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Quinn Priester on the hill, on September 30 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Pirates.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is hitting .191 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 27 walks.
- Stallings has picked up a hit in 37 of 83 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has gone deep in 3.6% of his games this season, and 1.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Stallings has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (16.9%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (4.8%).
- In 20 games this year (24.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|39
|.213
|AVG
|.168
|.287
|OBP
|.275
|.303
|SLG
|.274
|9
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|11
|32/12
|K/BB
|32/15
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.61).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- Priester (3-2 with a 7.86 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.86, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .273 batting average against him.
