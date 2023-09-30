Jacob Stallings -- with an on-base percentage of .219 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Quinn Priester on the hill, on September 30 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester

Quinn Priester TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is hitting .191 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 27 walks.

Stallings has picked up a hit in 37 of 83 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has gone deep in 3.6% of his games this season, and 1.1% of his chances at the plate.

Stallings has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (16.9%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (4.8%).

In 20 games this year (24.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 39 .213 AVG .168 .287 OBP .275 .303 SLG .274 9 XBH 8 1 HR 2 8 RBI 11 32/12 K/BB 32/15 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings