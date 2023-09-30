Jacob Stallings -- with an on-base percentage of .219 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Quinn Priester on the hill, on September 30 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is hitting .191 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 27 walks.
  • Stallings has picked up a hit in 37 of 83 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has gone deep in 3.6% of his games this season, and 1.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • Stallings has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (16.9%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (4.8%).
  • In 20 games this year (24.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 39
.213 AVG .168
.287 OBP .275
.303 SLG .274
9 XBH 8
1 HR 2
8 RBI 11
32/12 K/BB 32/15
0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.61).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Priester (3-2 with a 7.86 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.86, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .273 batting average against him.
