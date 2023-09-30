Jake Burger vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Jake Burger -- with a slugging percentage of .588 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Quinn Priester on the mound, on September 30 at 6:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Pirates.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger leads Miami with 122 hits, batting .253 this season with 63 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 91st in batting average, 105th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Burger has had a hit in 81 of 139 games this season (58.3%), including multiple hits 35 times (25.2%).
- In 22.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Burger has driven home a run in 44 games this season (31.7%), including more than one RBI in 17.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..
- He has scored in 58 games this season (41.7%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|26
|.257
|AVG
|.255
|.327
|OBP
|.306
|.662
|SLG
|.469
|25
|XBH
|11
|17
|HR
|5
|36
|RBI
|11
|45/14
|K/BB
|27/5
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.61 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- Priester (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 7.86 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has a 7.86 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .273 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.