Jake Burger -- with a slugging percentage of .588 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Quinn Priester on the mound, on September 30 at 6:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Quinn Priester

Quinn Priester TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger leads Miami with 122 hits, batting .253 this season with 63 extra-base hits.

He ranks 91st in batting average, 105th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Burger has had a hit in 81 of 139 games this season (58.3%), including multiple hits 35 times (25.2%).

In 22.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

Burger has driven home a run in 44 games this season (31.7%), including more than one RBI in 17.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..

He has scored in 58 games this season (41.7%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 26 .257 AVG .255 .327 OBP .306 .662 SLG .469 25 XBH 11 17 HR 5 36 RBI 11 45/14 K/BB 27/5 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings