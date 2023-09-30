Jazz Chisholm vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Jazz Chisholm, with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Quinn Priester on the hill, September 30 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is batting .247 with 11 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 26 walks.
- Chisholm has reached base via a hit in 61 games this year (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 18 games this year (19.1%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 30 games this season (31.9%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 37.2% of his games this season (35 of 94), with two or more runs nine times (9.6%).
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|49
|.256
|AVG
|.239
|.318
|OBP
|.287
|.488
|SLG
|.411
|17
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|8
|26
|RBI
|23
|62/14
|K/BB
|54/12
|12
|SB
|10
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will send Priester (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 7.86 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 7.86, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .273 against him.
