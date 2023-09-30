Jazz Chisholm, with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Quinn Priester on the hill, September 30 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester

Quinn Priester TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is batting .247 with 11 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 26 walks.

Chisholm has reached base via a hit in 61 games this year (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 18 games this year (19.1%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

In 30 games this season (31.9%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 37.2% of his games this season (35 of 94), with two or more runs nine times (9.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 49 .256 AVG .239 .318 OBP .287 .488 SLG .411 17 XBH 14 10 HR 8 26 RBI 23 62/14 K/BB 54/12 12 SB 10

Pirates Pitching Rankings