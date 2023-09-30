On Saturday, Jon Berti (hitting .467 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Quinn Priester. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti has 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 27 walks while batting .290.

Berti has recorded a hit in 76 of 123 games this year (61.8%), including 27 multi-hit games (22.0%).

He has homered in six games this season (4.9%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.

Berti has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (21.1%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (4.9%).

He has scored in 37 games this season (30.1%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 61 .283 AVG .297 .316 OBP .355 .391 SLG .415 13 XBH 13 3 HR 4 20 RBI 13 33/9 K/BB 42/18 7 SB 8

