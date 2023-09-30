Jon Berti vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jon Berti (hitting .467 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Quinn Priester. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti has 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 27 walks while batting .290.
- Berti has recorded a hit in 76 of 123 games this year (61.8%), including 27 multi-hit games (22.0%).
- He has homered in six games this season (4.9%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Berti has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (21.1%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (4.9%).
- He has scored in 37 games this season (30.1%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|61
|.283
|AVG
|.297
|.316
|OBP
|.355
|.391
|SLG
|.415
|13
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|13
|33/9
|K/BB
|42/18
|7
|SB
|8
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.61 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- Priester (3-2) takes the mound for the Pirates in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 7.86 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.86, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .273 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.