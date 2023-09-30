On Saturday, Jorge Soler (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Quinn Priester. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Quinn Priester TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is batting .245 with 22 doubles, 36 home runs and 64 walks.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 104th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 56th and he is 19th in slugging.

Soler has reached base via a hit in 86 games this year (of 135 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

In 32 games this season, he has gone deep (23.7%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).

Soler has driven in a run in 45 games this year (33.3%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43.0% of his games this year (58 of 135), with two or more runs 14 times (10.4%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 65 .248 AVG .242 .319 OBP .350 .488 SLG .525 29 XBH 29 16 HR 20 35 RBI 39 69/27 K/BB 72/37 0 SB 1

