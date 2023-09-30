Jorge Soler vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jorge Soler (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Quinn Priester. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is batting .245 with 22 doubles, 36 home runs and 64 walks.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 104th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 56th and he is 19th in slugging.
- Soler has reached base via a hit in 86 games this year (of 135 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- In 32 games this season, he has gone deep (23.7%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Soler has driven in a run in 45 games this year (33.3%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 43.0% of his games this year (58 of 135), with two or more runs 14 times (10.4%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|65
|.248
|AVG
|.242
|.319
|OBP
|.350
|.488
|SLG
|.525
|29
|XBH
|29
|16
|HR
|20
|35
|RBI
|39
|69/27
|K/BB
|72/37
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 178 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates are sending Priester (3-2) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 7.86 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 7.86, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .273 against him.
