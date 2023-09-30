On Saturday, Josh Bell (.556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Quinn Priester. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester

Quinn Priester TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .247 with 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks.

Bell has picked up a hit in 66.9% of his 148 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.6% of them.

Looking at the 148 games he has played this year, he's homered in 21 of them (14.2%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.5% of his games this season, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 28.4% of his games this year (42 of 148), he has scored, and in eight of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 47 .257 AVG .227 .327 OBP .322 .431 SLG .395 25 XBH 15 11 HR 7 34 RBI 26 63/28 K/BB 42/24 0 SB 0

