Josh Bell vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Saturday, Josh Bell (.556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Quinn Priester. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .247 with 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks.
- Bell has picked up a hit in 66.9% of his 148 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.6% of them.
- Looking at the 148 games he has played this year, he's homered in 21 of them (14.2%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.5% of his games this season, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 28.4% of his games this year (42 of 148), he has scored, and in eight of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|47
|.257
|AVG
|.227
|.327
|OBP
|.322
|.431
|SLG
|.395
|25
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|7
|34
|RBI
|26
|63/28
|K/BB
|42/24
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 178 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Priester makes the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 7.86 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has a 7.86 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .273 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.