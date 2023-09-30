On Saturday, Luis Arraez (.763 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Quinn Priester. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Pirates.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of .861, fueled by an OBP of .393 to go with a slugging percentage of .469. All three of those stats are best among Miami hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 43rd in slugging.

In 80.3% of his 147 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 55 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.1% of his games this season, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Arraez has had at least one RBI in 31.3% of his games this season (46 of 147), with two or more RBI 18 times (12.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 60 times this season (40.8%), including 11 games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 70 .376 AVG .330 .407 OBP .378 .500 SLG .435 23 XBH 20 6 HR 4 40 RBI 29 10/16 K/BB 24/19 3 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings