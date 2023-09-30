Luis Arraez vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Saturday, Luis Arraez (.763 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Quinn Priester. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Pirates.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of .861, fueled by an OBP of .393 to go with a slugging percentage of .469. All three of those stats are best among Miami hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 43rd in slugging.
- In 80.3% of his 147 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 55 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.1% of his games this season, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Arraez has had at least one RBI in 31.3% of his games this season (46 of 147), with two or more RBI 18 times (12.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 60 times this season (40.8%), including 11 games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|70
|.376
|AVG
|.330
|.407
|OBP
|.378
|.500
|SLG
|.435
|23
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|4
|40
|RBI
|29
|10/16
|K/BB
|24/19
|3
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- Priester (3-2) takes the mound for the Pirates in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 7.86 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.86, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.