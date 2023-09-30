Marlins vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (75-85) and the Miami Marlins (83-76) at PNC Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Pirates taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET on September 30.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send JT Chargois (2-0) to the mound, while Quinn Priester (3-2) will take the ball for the Pirates.
Marlins vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 6, Marlins 5.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Marlins have won 41 out of the 68 games, or 60.3%, in which they've been favored.
- Miami has a record of 29-8, a 78.4% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 60% chance to win.
- Miami is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 659 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.30).
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 23
|Brewers
|W 5-4
|Jesús Luzardo vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 24
|Brewers
|W 6-1
|Edward Cabrera vs Freddy Peralta
|September 27
|@ Mets
|L 11-2
|Braxton Garrett vs Joey Lucchesi
|September 27
|@ Mets
|W 4-2
|Johnny Cueto vs Kodai Senga
|September 29
|@ Pirates
|W 4-3
|Edward Cabrera vs Osvaldo Bido
|September 30
|@ Pirates
|-
|JT Chargois vs Quinn Priester
|October 1
|@ Pirates
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Mitch Keller
|October 2
|@ Mets
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs David Peterson
