Saturday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (75-85) and the Miami Marlins (83-76) at PNC Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Pirates taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET on September 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send JT Chargois (2-0) to the mound, while Quinn Priester (3-2) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Marlins vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Marlins vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

This season, the Marlins have won 41 out of the 68 games, or 60.3%, in which they've been favored.

Miami has a record of 29-8, a 78.4% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 60% chance to win.

Miami is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 659 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.30).

Marlins Schedule