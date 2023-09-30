The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jared Triolo hit the field at PNC Park against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

The favored Marlins have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +125. The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marlins vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -155 +125 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won 41 of the 68 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (60.3%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, Miami has a record of 28-8 (77.8%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Marlins have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Miami has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 74 times this season for a 74-78-6 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 46-35 37-41 38-29 44-47 62-58 20-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.