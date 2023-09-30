The Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Saturday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Luis Arraez and Ke'Bryan Hayes among those expected to produce at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins are 23rd in MLB action with 165 total home runs.

Miami is 19th in baseball, slugging .406.

The Marlins' .259 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Miami has the No. 27 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.1 runs per game (659 total runs).

The Marlins rank 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Marlins strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest average in the majors.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Miami's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.

Miami's 4.30 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.296).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

JT Chargois gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.67 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up one hit.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/23/2023 Brewers W 5-4 Home Jesús Luzardo Brandon Woodruff 9/24/2023 Brewers W 6-1 Home Edward Cabrera Freddy Peralta 9/27/2023 Mets L 11-2 Away Braxton Garrett Joey Lucchesi 9/27/2023 Mets W 4-2 Away Johnny Cueto Kodai Senga 9/29/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Away Edward Cabrera Osvaldo Bido 9/30/2023 Pirates - Away JT Chargois Quinn Priester 10/1/2023 Pirates - Away Braxton Garrett Mitch Keller 10/2/2023 Mets - Away Jesús Luzardo David Peterson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.