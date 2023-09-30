How to Watch the Marlins vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 30
The Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Saturday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Luis Arraez and Ke'Bryan Hayes among those expected to produce at the plate.
Marlins vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins are 23rd in MLB action with 165 total home runs.
- Miami is 19th in baseball, slugging .406.
- The Marlins' .259 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.
- Miami has the No. 27 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.1 runs per game (659 total runs).
- The Marlins rank 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .316.
- The Marlins strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest average in the majors.
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Miami's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- Miami's 4.30 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.296).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- JT Chargois gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.67 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up one hit.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/23/2023
|Brewers
|W 5-4
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/24/2023
|Brewers
|W 6-1
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Freddy Peralta
|9/27/2023
|Mets
|L 11-2
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Joey Lucchesi
|9/27/2023
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Away
|Johnny Cueto
|Kodai Senga
|9/29/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-3
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Osvaldo Bido
|9/30/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|JT Chargois
|Quinn Priester
|10/1/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Mitch Keller
|10/2/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|David Peterson
