The Miami Marlins (83-76) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (75-85) will clash on Saturday, September 30 at PNC Park, with JT Chargois starting for the Marlins and Quinn Priester taking the mound for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Marlins (-150). The total is 9 runs for this game.

Marlins vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Chargois - MIA (2-0, 3.67 ERA) vs Priester - PIT (3-2, 7.86 ERA)

Marlins vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Marlins Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -150 +125 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marlins vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 68 games this season and won 41 (60.3%) of those contests.

The Marlins have gone 29-8 (winning 78.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins were favored on the moneyline for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been victorious in 55, or 43%, of the 128 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 30 times in 65 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marlins vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) Jon Berti 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+200) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+170) Josh Bell 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +5000 12th 3rd

