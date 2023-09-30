Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Luis Arraez, Bryan Reynolds and others in the Miami Marlins-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at PNC Park on Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 203 hits with 30 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 35 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .354/.393/.469 slash line on the year.

Arraez has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .438 with two RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Sep. 29 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Sep. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Sep. 17 3-for-5 2 0 2 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 22 doubles, 36 home runs, 64 walks and 74 RBI (122 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .245/.335/.506 so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Sep. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 24 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 22 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 150 hits with 31 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs, 53 walks and 83 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .264/.331/.462 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Sep. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Sep. 27 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 133 hits with 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs, 28 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .272/.310/.452 so far this year.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Sep. 29 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Phillies Sep. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Phillies Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

