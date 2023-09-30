The Miami Marlins (83-76) play the Pittsburgh Pirates (75-85) on Saturday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET.

The Marlins will give the nod to JT Chargois (2-0, 3.67 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Quinn Priester (3-2, 7.86 ERA).

Marlins vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JT Chargois

The Marlins' Chargois (2-0) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Friday, when he threw one scoreless inning while allowing one hit to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 45 games this season with an ERA of 3.67, a 1.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.248.

JT Chargois vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a .239 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 24th in the league (.392) and 159 home runs.

The Pirates have gone 2-for-9 with a double in 2 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Quinn Priester

Priester (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 7.86 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

The 23-year-old has an ERA of 7.86, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .273 batting average against him.

Priester has recorded one quality start this season.

Priester will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.9 innings per outing.

He has not made an outing so far in 2023 that he did not give up at least one earned run.

