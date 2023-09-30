AAC rivals will do battle when the Navy Midshipmen (1-2) face the South Florida Bulls (2-2) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Navy vs. South Florida?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Navy 26, South Florida 25

Navy 26, South Florida 25 This is the first game this season Navy is playing as the moneyline favorite.

The Midshipmen have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.

This season, South Florida has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

The Bulls have not won as an underdog of +135 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The Midshipmen have a 61.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: South Florida (+3)



South Florida (+3) This year Navy has one win against the spread.

South Florida has two wins versus the spread in three games this season.

The Bulls have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (54.5)



Under (54.5) No Navy game this season has ended up with a higher combined score than Saturday's total of 54.5 points.

This season, South Florida has played two games with a combined score higher than 54.5 points.

Navy averages 17 points per game against South Florida's 26.8, totaling 10.7 points under the game's point total of 54.5.

Splits Tables

Navy

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48 48 Implied Total AVG 32.5 32.5 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

South Florida

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.2 59.5 70.5 Implied Total AVG 40 39 42 ATS Record 2-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-1 0-1

