Nick Fortes -- with a slugging percentage of .414 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Quinn Priester on the mound, on September 30 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-0) against the Pirates.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester

Quinn Priester TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is batting .205 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

Fortes has picked up a hit in 44 of 96 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has hit a long ball in 6.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 24 games this year (25.0%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 26 of 96 games (27.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 46 .231 AVG .177 .296 OBP .230 .313 SLG .291 8 XBH 8 2 HR 4 16 RBI 10 21/10 K/BB 36/7 2 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings