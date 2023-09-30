Nick Fortes vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Nick Fortes -- with a slugging percentage of .414 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Quinn Priester on the mound, on September 30 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-0) against the Pirates.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is batting .205 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Fortes has picked up a hit in 44 of 96 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24 games this year (25.0%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 26 of 96 games (27.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|46
|.231
|AVG
|.177
|.296
|OBP
|.230
|.313
|SLG
|.291
|8
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|10
|21/10
|K/BB
|36/7
|2
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- Priester (3-2) takes the mound for the Pirates in his eighth start of the season. He has a 7.86 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 7.86, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .273 against him.
