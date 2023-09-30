Oklahoma vs. Iowa State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) and the fourth-ranked scoring offense in the country will take the field against the Iowa State Cyclones (2-2) and the 25th-ranked scoring D, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Sooners are heavily favored, by 20.5 points. The over/under is 48.5 in the outing.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma vs. Iowa State matchup in this article.
Oklahoma vs. Iowa State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Oklahoma vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|Iowa State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma (-20.5)
|48.5
|-1400
|+775
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma (-19.5)
|47.5
|-1250
|+740
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Oklahoma vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
- Oklahoma has compiled a 4-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Sooners have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.
- Iowa State has covered once in three chances against the spread this season.
Oklahoma & Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds
|Oklahoma
|To Win the National Champ.
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
|To Win the Big 12
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
|Iowa State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
