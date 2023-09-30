Oddsmakers have set player props for Adley Rutschman, Rafael Devers and others when the Baltimore Orioles host the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Orioles vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Gibson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Gibson Stats

The Orioles will hand the ball to Kyle Gibson (15-9) for his 33rd start of the season.

He has started 32 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 17 of them.

In 32 starts this season, Gibson has lasted five or more innings 27 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 32 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 4.86 ERA ranks 40th, 1.310 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 37th.

Gibson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Sep. 24 7.0 5 1 1 4 1 at Astros Sep. 19 4.2 5 3 3 5 2 vs. Cardinals Sep. 13 6.2 3 1 1 4 3 at Angels Sep. 6 6.0 6 3 3 3 2 vs. White Sox Aug. 30 4.1 9 7 7 2 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 31 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 91 walks and 79 RBI (161 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .277/.374/.436 so far this year.

Rutschman has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Sep. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 27 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Sep. 24 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 at Guardians Sep. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has put up 149 hits with 41 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 93 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.324/.473 so far this season.

Santander takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 27 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Guardians Sep. 23 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Devers Stats

Devers has 34 doubles, 33 home runs, 61 walks and 99 RBI (154 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .268/.348/.500 slash line on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Sep. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Sep. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 152 hits with 31 doubles, 23 home runs, 51 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .276/.345/.457 slash line so far this year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Sep. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Rays Sep. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Sep. 26 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

