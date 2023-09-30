A pair of AAC teams take the field when the Navy Midshipmen (1-2) and the South Florida Bulls (2-2) clash on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The Midshipmen are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the contest.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Navy vs. South Florida matchup in this article.

South Florida vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

South Florida vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Navy Moneyline South Florida Moneyline BetMGM Navy (-3.5) 54.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Navy (-4.5) 54.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

South Florida vs. Navy Betting Trends

South Florida has covered twice in three games with a spread this season.

The Bulls have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Navy has won one game against the spread this season.

South Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

