The No. 8 USC Trojans (4-0) are massive, 21.5-point favorites on the road versus the Colorado Buffaloes (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Each team features a dynamic pass attack, with the Trojans third in passing yards per contest, and the Buffaloes fifth. The over/under for the outing is 73.5 points.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the USC vs. Colorado matchup in this article.

USC vs. Colorado Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Boulder, Colorado
  • Venue: Folsom Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

USC vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total USC Moneyline Colorado Moneyline
BetMGM USC (-21.5) 73.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel USC (-21.5) 73.5 -1450 +810 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

USC vs. Colorado Betting Trends

  • USC has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Trojans have covered the spread twice when favored by 21.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
  • Colorado has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

USC & Colorado 2023 Futures Odds

USC
To Win the National Champ. +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600
To Win the Pac-12 +225 Bet $100 to win $225
Colorado
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Pac-12 +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.