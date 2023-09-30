After the first round at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , Hae-Ran Ryu is currently atop the leaderboard (+2000 to win).

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Second Round Information

Start Time: 8:15 AM ET

8:15 AM ET Venue: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par/Distance: Par 71/6,438 yards

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Best Odds to Win

Atthaya Thitikul

Tee Time: 2:32 PM ET

2:32 PM ET Current Rank: 26th (-3)

26th (-3) Odds to Win: +800

Thitikul Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -3 4 1 26th

Hyo Joo Kim

Tee Time: 2:21 PM ET

2:21 PM ET Current Rank: 75th (-1)

75th (-1) Odds to Win: +800

Kim Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -1 4 3 75th

Yuka Saso

Tee Time: 9:32 AM ET

9:32 AM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-6)

2nd (-6) Odds to Win: +1200

Saso Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -6 6 0 2nd

Leona Maguire

Tee Time: 9:32 AM ET

9:32 AM ET Current Rank: 75th (-1)

75th (-1) Odds to Win: +1400

Maguire Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -1 4 3 75th

Georgia Hall

Tee Time: 9:21 AM ET

9:21 AM ET Current Rank: 26th (-3)

26th (-3) Odds to Win: +1800

Hall Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -3 4 1 26th

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Hae-Ran Ryu 1st (-7) +2000 Danielle Kang 54th (-2) +2500 Hannah Green 2nd (-6) +3000 A Lim Kim 54th (-2) +3000 Jenny Shin 2nd (-6) +3000 In-gee Chun 75th (-1) +3300 Sei-young Kim 54th (-2) +3500 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 26th (-3) +3500 Maria Gabriela Lopez 97th (E) +4000 Alexis Thompson 2nd (-6) +4000

