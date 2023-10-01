Best Bets, Odds for the Bills vs. Dolphins Game – Week 4
Best bets are available as the Miami Dolphins (3-0) head into a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Highmark Stadium on a three-game winning streak.
When is Bills vs. Dolphins?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Bills winning by a considerably more robust margin (6.2 points). Take the Bills.
- The Bills have a 58.7% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Bills have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (2-1).
- Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -142 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.
- The Dolphins won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Miami has played as an underdog of +120 or more once this season and won that game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Buffalo (-2.5)
- The Bills have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-1-0).
- In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Buffalo has an ATS record of 2-1.
- The Dolphins are 3-0-0 against the spread this season.
- Miami is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (53.5)
- These two teams average 73.6 points per game combined, 20.1 more than the over/under of 53.5.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 18.1 fewer points per game (35.4) than this game's over/under of 53.5 points.
- The Bills have combined with their opponent to hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).
- The Dolphins have gone over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).
Gabriel Davis Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|3
|53.0
|2
Raheem Mostert Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 12.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|3
|80.0
|6
|26.3
|1
