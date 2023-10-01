Miami Dolphins receiver Braxton Berrios has a difficult matchup in Week 4 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are conceding the third-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 142.3 per game.

Berrios' seven catches (on 10 targets) have netted him 103 yards (to average 34.3 per game).

Berrios vs. the Bills

Berrios vs the Bills (since 2021): 3 GP / 16.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 16.7 REC YPG / REC TD Buffalo's defense has not let a player rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bills have allowed two opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The 142.3 passing yards per game given up by the Bills defense makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Bills have conceded two passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.7 per game. That ranks third among NFL defenses.

Dolphins Player Previews

Braxton Berrios Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-115)

Berrios Receiving Insights

Berrios has been targeted on 10 of his team's 103 passing attempts this season (9.7% target share).

He is averaging 10.3 yards per target (22nd in NFL play), averaging 103 yards on 10 passes thrown his way.

Berrios, in three games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Berrios' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

