The Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills are set to meet in a Week 4 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Cedrick Wilson hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will Cedrick Wilson score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100 if he scores a TD)

On 18 targets last year, Wilson grabbed 12 passes for 136 yards, averaging 11.3 receiving yards.

Wilson did not catch a TD pass in nine games last year.

Cedrick Wilson Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Patriots 2 2 20 0 Week 2 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Jets 4 2 20 0 Week 8 @Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Bears 2 2 23 0 Week 10 Browns 1 1 7 0 Week 12 Texans 3 2 26 0 Week 14 @Chargers 2 2 19 0 Week 15 @Bills 2 1 21 0 Wild Card @Bills 1 1 14 0

