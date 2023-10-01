Miami (3-0) takes a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Buffalo on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Bills favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 53.5 in the outing.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's matchup between the Bills and the Dolphins and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting insight you need in the column below.

Dolphins vs. Bills Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

This year, the Dolphins have led after the first quarter in two games and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game.

In three games this year, the Bills have been winning after the first quarter two times and been knotted up one time.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

In every contest (three) this season, the Dolphins have put up more points than their opponent in the second quarter.

In three contests this season, the Bills have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in every game.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 10 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering two points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in one game and have tied two games this season.

The Bills have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the third quarter in one game, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Buffalo is averaging 2.3 points in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) this season. It is allowing one points on average in the third quarter (third-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

After three games this year, the Dolphins have lost the fourth quarter two times and won one time.

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Bills have won that quarter in two games and have lost that quarter in one game.

Buffalo's offense is averaging nine points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.7 points on average in that quarter.

Dolphins vs. Bills Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Dolphins have been leading after the first half in all three games this year, leading to a record of 3-0.

The Bills have led after the first half in all three games this season, and they've gone 2-1 in those contests.

2nd Half

The Dolphins have won the second half in one game this season (1-0 record in those games). They've been outscored in the second half in two games (2-0).

In three games this year, the Bills have been outscored in the second half one time (0-1 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half two times (2-0).

Buffalo's offense is averaging 11.3 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 7.7 points on average in the second half.

