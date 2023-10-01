Our computer model predicts a victory for the Buffalo Bills when they meet the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Bills have been shining on both offense and defense, ranking second-best in scoring offense (30.3 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (11.7 points allowed per game). The Dolphins' offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as they rank best in the NFL with 43.3 points per contest. In terms of defense, they are giving up 23.7 points per game, which ranks 20th.

Dolphins vs. Bills Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bills (-2.5) Toss Up (53.5) Bills 30, Dolphins 24

Dolphins Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Dolphins.

Miami is 3-0-0 ATS this year.

The Dolphins have covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

So far this year, two Miami games have gone over the point total.

Dolphins games average 48.2 total points, 5.3 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bills Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bills' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Buffalo has won two games against the spread this season.

The Bills have covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Buffalo games have gone over the point total once this season.

Bills games this season have posted an average total of 45, which is 8.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Dolphins vs. Bills 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 30.3 11.7 38 10 26.5 12.5 Miami 43.3 23.7 70 20 30 25.5

