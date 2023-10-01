The Miami Dolphins have +900 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-best in the league as of October 1.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: -140

-140 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Dolphins higher (fourth-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (fifth-best).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Dolphins have experienced the 16th-biggest change this season, improving from +2500 at the start to +900.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Dolphins have a 10% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Miami Betting Insights

Miami hasn't lost a game against the spread this year.

Two Dolphins games (out of three) have hit the over this season.

The Dolphins have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they won both of the games.

Miami won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Dolphins rank 23rd in total defense this year (361.3 yards allowed per game), but they've been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 550.3 total yards per game.

The Dolphins rank 20th in scoring defense this season (23.7 points allowed per game), but they've been thriving on offense, ranking best in the NFL with 43.3 points per game.

Dolphins Impact Players

Raheem Mostert has run for 240 yards (80.0 per game) and six TDs in three games.

In addition, Mostert has 10 receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown.

Tua Tagovailoa has passed for 1,024 yards (341.3 per game), completing 71.3%, with eight touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

In the passing game, Tyreek Hill has scored four times, hauling in 25 balls for 412 yards (137.3 per game).

On the ground, Devon Achane has scored two times and gained 208 yards (104.0 per game).

Jevon Holland has posted 33 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended in three games for the Dolphins.

Dolphins Player Futures

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers W 36-34 +2500 2 September 17 @ Patriots W 24-17 +8000 3 September 24 Broncos W 70-20 +20000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +900 5 October 8 Giants - +12500 6 October 15 Panthers - +30000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +700 8 October 29 Patriots - +8000 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Raiders - +15000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +15000 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +12500 14 December 11 Titans - +8000 15 December 17 Jets - +15000 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1000 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1600 18 January 7 Bills - +900

