Scan the injury report for the Miami Dolphins (3-0), which currently has nine players listed on it, as the Dolphins ready for their matchup with the Buffalo Bills (2-1) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 PM .

Their last time out, the Dolphins deefated the Denver Broncos 70-20.

The Bills squared off against the Washington Commanders in their most recent outing, winning 37-3.

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Salvon Ahmed RB Groin Questionable Durham Smythe TE Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Terron Armstead OT Back Questionable Connor Williams OL Groin Questionable DeShon Elliott S Ankle Questionable Eli Apple CB Neck Full Participation In Practice Jaelan Phillips LB Oblique Out Tyler Kroft TE Back Limited Participation In Practice Julian Hill TE Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Reid Ferguson LS Wrist Did Not Participate In Practice Ryan Bates OL Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Taron Johnson CB Hip Limited Participation In Practice Jordan Poyer S Knee Out Tre'Davious White CB Vet rest Did Not Participate In Practice Siran Neal CB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice

Dolphins vs. Bills Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Dolphins Season Insights

The Dolphins' defense ranks 23rd in the NFL with 361.3 total yards given up per game, but they've been lifted up by their offense, which ranks best by piling up 550.3 total yards per contest.

The Dolphins' defense ranks 20th in the NFL with 23.7 points allowed per game, but they've been carried by their offense, which ranks best by generating 43.3 points per contest.

The Dolphins' pass offense has been thriving, accumulating 362 passing yards per contest (best) this season. Defensively, they rank 20th by surrendering 231.3 passing yards per game.

Miami's rushing attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks best in the NFL with 188.3 rushing yards per game. In terms of defense, it is ceding 130 rushing yards per game, which ranks 24th.

The Dolphins have recorded five forced turnovers (seventh in NFL) and committed three turnovers (10th in NFL) this season for a +2 turnover margin that ranks ninth in the NFL.

Dolphins vs. Bills Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-2.5)

Bills (-2.5) Moneyline: Bills (-145), Dolphins (+120)

Bills (-145), Dolphins (+120) Total: 53.5 points

