The Miami Dolphins (3-0) visit the Buffalo Bills (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Highmark Stadium and will aim to build on a three-game winning streak.

How to Watch Bills vs. Dolphins

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

Dolphins Insights

The Dolphins score 31.6 more points per game (43.3) than the Bills give up (11.7).

The Dolphins rack up 297.3 more yards per game (550.3) than the Bills give up per contest (253).

This season Miami piles up 188.3 rushing yards per game, 77.6 more than Buffalo allows (110.7).

This year the Dolphins have three turnovers, six fewer than the Bills have takeaways (9).

Dolphins Away Performance

The Dolphins' average points scored on the road (30) is lower than their overall average (43.3). But their average points allowed in away games (25.5) is higher than overall (23.7).

The Dolphins' average yards gained (462.5) and conceded (360.5) away from home are both lower than their overall averages of 550.3 and 361.3, respectively.

Miami accumulates 355 passing yards per game in road games (seven less than its overall average), and concedes 200 away from home (31.3 less than overall).

The Dolphins rack up 107.5 rushing yards per game away from home (80.8 less than their overall average), and give up 160.5 away from home (30.5 more than overall).

The Dolphins' offensive third-down percentage on the road (42.1%) is lower than their overall average (46.4%). And their defensive third-down percentage on the road (53.3%) is higher than overall (45.2%).

Dolphins Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Los Angeles W 36-34 CBS 9/17/2023 at New England W 24-17 NBC 9/24/2023 Denver W 70-20 CBS 10/1/2023 at Buffalo - CBS 10/8/2023 New York - FOX 10/15/2023 Carolina - CBS 10/22/2023 at Philadelphia - NBC

