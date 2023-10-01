Raheem Mostert will lead the Miami Dolphins into their battle against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Most of the best contributors for the Bills and the Dolphins will have player props available for this contest.

Raheem Mostert Touchdown Odds

Mostert Odds to Score First TD: +600

Mostert Odds to Score Anytime TD: +190

Josh Allen Touchdown Odds

Allen Odds to Score First TD: +750

Allen Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260

More Dolphins Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Durham Smythe - - 18.5 (-113) Braxton Berrios - - 23.5 (-113) Tyreek Hill - - 86.5 (-113) Raheem Mostert - 52.5 (-113) 14.5 (-113) Jaylen Waddle - - 62.5 (-113) Tua Tagovailoa 271.5 (-113) - - Devon Achane - 38.5 (-113) -

More Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Josh Allen 268.5 (-113) 37.5 (-113) - James Cook - 60.5 (-113) 20.5 (-113) Gabriel Davis - - 45.5 (-113) Stefon Diggs - - 80.5 (-113) Dalton Kincaid - - 26.5 (-113) Dawson Knox - - 22.5 (-108)

