The Buffalo Bills (2-1) host a streaking Miami Dolphins (3-0) squad on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The Dolphins have won three games in a row.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Bills and the Dolphins.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Dolphins vs. Bills Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • City: Orchard Park, New York
  • Venue: Highmark Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline
Bills 2.5 53.5 -145 +120

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dolphins vs. Bills Betting Records & Stats

Miami Dolphins

  • The Dolphins and their opponents have scored more than 53.5 combined points twice this season.
  • Miami has had an average of 48.2 points scored in their games so far this season, 5.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • The Dolphins have covered the spread three times this season (3-0-0).
  • The Dolphins won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
  • Miami has played as an underdog of +120 or more once this season and won that game.

Buffalo Bills

  • The average total in Buffalo's games this season is 45, 8.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Bills are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Bills have won two of their three games as moneyline favorites this season (66.7%).
  • Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Bills vs. Dolphins Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games
Bills 30.3 4 11.7 2 45 0 3
Dolphins 43.3 1 23.7 19 48.2 2 3
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 48.2 47.5 48.5
Implied Team Total AVG 26 27 25.5
ATS Record 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 45 46.5 44.3
Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 27 24.5
ATS Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0
Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-0 1-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.