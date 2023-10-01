Dolphins vs. Bills: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Buffalo Bills (2-1) host a streaking Miami Dolphins (3-0) squad on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The Dolphins have won three games in a row.
Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Bills and the Dolphins.
Dolphins vs. Bills Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Orchard Park, New York
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bills
|2.5
|53.5
|-145
|+120
Dolphins vs. Bills Betting Records & Stats
Miami Dolphins
- The Dolphins and their opponents have scored more than 53.5 combined points twice this season.
- Miami has had an average of 48.2 points scored in their games so far this season, 5.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- The Dolphins have covered the spread three times this season (3-0-0).
- The Dolphins won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Miami has played as an underdog of +120 or more once this season and won that game.
Buffalo Bills
- The average total in Buffalo's games this season is 45, 8.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bills are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bills have won two of their three games as moneyline favorites this season (66.7%).
- Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.
Bills vs. Dolphins Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Bills
|30.3
|4
|11.7
|2
|45
|0
|3
|Dolphins
|43.3
|1
|23.7
|19
|48.2
|2
|3
Dolphins Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.2
|47.5
|48.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26
|27
|25.5
|ATS Record
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
Bills Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45
|46.5
|44.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.3
|27
|24.5
|ATS Record
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
