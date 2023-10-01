The Buffalo Bills (2-1) host a streaking Miami Dolphins (3-0) squad on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The Dolphins have won three games in a row.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Bills and the Dolphins.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Dolphins vs. Bills Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills 2.5 53.5 -145 +120

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dolphins vs. Bills Betting Records & Stats

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins and their opponents have scored more than 53.5 combined points twice this season.

Miami has had an average of 48.2 points scored in their games so far this season, 5.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Dolphins have covered the spread three times this season (3-0-0).

The Dolphins won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Miami has played as an underdog of +120 or more once this season and won that game.

Buffalo Bills

The average total in Buffalo's games this season is 45, 8.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Bills are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Bills have won two of their three games as moneyline favorites this season (66.7%).

Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Bills vs. Dolphins Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bills 30.3 4 11.7 2 45 0 3 Dolphins 43.3 1 23.7 19 48.2 2 3

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.2 47.5 48.5 Implied Team Total AVG 26 27 25.5 ATS Record 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45 46.5 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 27 24.5 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.