Dolphins vs. Bills: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 4
On Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Highmark Stadium, the Miami Dolphins (3-0) are slight, 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend their three-game winning streak in a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (2-1). For this game, the over/under has been set at 53.5 points.
As the Bills ready for this matchup against the Dolphins, check out their betting trends and insights. The recent betting insights and trends for the Dolphins can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Bills.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Dolphins vs. Bills Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Buffalo Moneyline
|Miami Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bills (-2.5)
|53.5
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bills (-3)
|53.5
|-152
|+128
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 4 Odds
Miami vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dolphins vs. Bills Betting Insights
- Miami covered the spread nine times in 17 games last year.
- The Dolphins were an underdog by 2.5 points or more eight times last year, and covered the spread in five of those contests.
- Last year, eight of Miami's 17 games went over the point total.
- Buffalo had seven wins in 16 games against the spread last season.
- The Bills had an ATS record of 7-10 as 2.5-point favorites or greater last year.
- Buffalo had six of its 16 games hit the over last season.
Dolphins Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.