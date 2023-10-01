Miami Dolphins receiver Durham Smythe has a tough matchup in Week 4 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are allowing the third-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 142.3 per game.

Smythe's stat line shows seven grabs for 82 yards this season. He puts up 27.3 yards receiving per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Smythe and the Dolphins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Smythe vs. the Bills

Smythe vs the Bills (since 2021): 4 GP / 10.2 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 10.2 REC YPG / REC TD Buffalo has not allowed 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

Two players have caught a TD pass against the Bills this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Bills is allowing 142.3 yards per game this season, which ranks third in the NFL.

The Bills have the No. 3 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding two this season (0.7 per game).

Watch Dolphins vs Bills on Fubo!

Dolphins Player Previews

Durham Smythe Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Smythe with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Smythe Receiving Insights

In one of three games this season (33.3%), Smythe has topped his receiving yards prop bet.

Smythe has been targeted on 11 of his team's 103 passing attempts this season (10.7% target share).

He is averaging 7.5 yards per target (61st in league play), averaging 82 yards on 11 passes thrown his way.

Smythe does not have a TD reception this year in three games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Smythe's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 3 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.