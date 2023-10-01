Durham Smythe was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins play the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. All of Smythe's stats can be found on this page.

Looking at season stats, Smythe has been targeted 11 times and has seven catches for 82 yards (11.7 per reception) and zero TDs.

Durham Smythe Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Dolphins have listed five other receiviers on the injury report this week: Tyler Kroft (LP/back): 0 Rec Erik Ezukanma (DNP/neck): 0 Rec River Cracraft (DNP/shoulder): 6 Rec; 87 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Jaylen Waddle (FP/concussion): 8 Rec; 164 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Julian Hill (FP/ankle): 0 Rec



Dolphins vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Smythe 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 11 7 82 32 0 11.7

Smythe Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 7 3 44 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 3 23 0 Week 3 Broncos 1 1 15 0

