Will Durham Smythe Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Durham Smythe was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins play the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. All of Smythe's stats can be found on this page.
Looking at season stats, Smythe has been targeted 11 times and has seven catches for 82 yards (11.7 per reception) and zero TDs.
Durham Smythe Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Dolphins have listed five other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Tyler Kroft (LP/back): 0 Rec
- Erik Ezukanma (DNP/neck): 0 Rec
- River Cracraft (DNP/shoulder): 6 Rec; 87 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Jaylen Waddle (FP/concussion): 8 Rec; 164 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Julian Hill (FP/ankle): 0 Rec
Dolphins vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Smythe 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|11
|7
|82
|32
|0
|11.7
Smythe Game-by-Game

|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|7
|3
|44
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|3
|3
|23
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|1
|1
|15
|0
